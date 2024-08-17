| Telangana New Toll Free Number To Be Launched To Tackle Drug Abuse And Ragging Menace In Colleges

Telangana: New toll free number to be launched to tackle drug abuse and ragging menace in colleges

Scheduled to commence shortly, the hotline will provide students with a confidential and immediate way to report issues to the authorities concerned for prompt action

By Telangana Today Published Date - 17 August 2024, 08:56 PM

DCA

Hyderabad: To address the substance abuse and ragging menace in the higher education institutions, the Telangana Council of Higher Education (TGCHE) will launch a 24/7 toll free number.

Scheduled to commence shortly, the hotline will provide students with a confidential and immediate way to report issues to the authorities concerned for prompt action. The reported cases will also be forwarded to the local police.

Announcing the initiative at an awareness and sensitization programme on ‘Drug Abuse’ and ‘Anti- Ragging’, the Principal Secretary to Government (Education department) Burra Venkatesham said ragging appears to be more in medical and engineering colleges and Education and Police departments were working in tandem to curb it.

The Prahari Clubs that have been constituted to curb drug abuse in the schools would be extended to the colleges as well, he said.

The Director General of Police (DGP) Dr. Jitender said the government’s aim was to make Telangana a drug free State and accordingly established a strong system for controlling drugs. While ragging was already banned in the State, strict action would be initiated against persons involved in ragging, he said.

Anti Narcotics Bureau Director Sandeep Shandilya, Hyderabad Police Commissioner K Srinivasa Reddy, TGCHE Chairman Prof. R Limbadri also participated.