Telangana: Newly married couple killed in accident in Nizamabad

Nizamabad: A newly married couple was killed in what is believed to be a hit-and-run case reported on NG-44 in Kamareddy district on Thursday night. Police said the victims were identified as Battu Satish (24) and his wife Mahima Tagore (22).

It was said that Satish of Modegam village working in Hyderabad had fallen in love with Mahima Tagore and married her. The newly wed couple were believed to have come to his native village Modegam in SadasivaNagar mandal on Thursday night by bus. They alighted the bus and were about to cross the NH 44 at Sadasivanagar mandal headquarters, when an unidentified vehicle mowed them down and sped away.

The patrol policemen noticed them in the early hours of Friday. While Mahima had breathed her last on the road, the policemen rushed Satish to Kamareddy hospital, where he died while being treated. Satish was stated to be an orphan and had married Mahima without consent from her parents. Relatives of Mahesh are sceptical about it being a hit-and-run case and police are enquiring into the incident.

