Friday, Dec 15, 2023
By Telangana Today
Published Date - 09:32 PM, Fri - 15 December 23
Telangana News Today: Governor Tamilisai On Congress’ Commitments, KCR Discharge, Prajavani Program

Today’s Telangana News includes initiation of farm ponds, Governor supporting Congress’ commitments, Srihari slamming Governor’s speech, gunman killing Siddipet Collector’s family, Abdul Khan Khayyum as CMD of Transco, temperature dip across the state, BRS MLC Kavitha about menstrual leave reform, KCR discharging after hip surgery, and traffic being blocked due to Prajavani event.

