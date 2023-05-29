Telangana: Nine-year-old girl reunited with parents after seven years

According to officials, when she was two-year-old, Aksha was separated from her mother Dokra from Anthervedi village of Sakineti mandal in Konaseema district of Andhra Pradesh

By Raghu Paithari Published Date - 08:53 PM, Mon - 29 May 23

Collector handing over the girl Aksha to her parents in Karimnagar on Monday.

Karimnagar: A nine-year-old girl Aksha, who was separated from her mother seven years ago, was reunited with her biological parents on Monday. Collector RV Karnan handed over the girl to the couple in the evening. Appreciating the authorities for striving hard to reunite the girl with her parents, he advised the girl to study hard and reach higher positions in life.

According to officials, when she was two-year-old, Aksha was separated from her mother Dokra from Anthervedi village of Sakineti mandal in Konaseema district of Andhra Pradesh. She was taken away by her father Ravikumar following a dispute with his wife. Ravikumar took her to Pune and stayed there. Later, he married another woman from Eklaspur village of Saidapur mandal in Karimnagar district through a matrimonial website.

After some time, the woman came to her native village in Eklaspur village along with Aksha. When she approached RMP with ear problem, the latter had some suspicions about her language. Suspecting that the girl was not the woman’s daughter, he took the picture of the girl and posted it on social media. The ICDS and Childline authorities responded to the social media post and rescued the girl and shifted her to Balasadan a month ago. Later, they traced her father and biological mother from Andhra Pradesh state. The estranged couple again reunited with the girl after seven years.