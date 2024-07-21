Telangana: Nirmal cops rescue three after car plunges into valley

According to police, they car deviated from the road at a curve on the ghats and hit a tree in the valley

By Telangana Today Published Date - 21 July 2024, 09:42 AM

The family which was rescued by the police.

Nirmal: Three persons, including a woman from Hyderabad, sustained minor injuries when they were trapped in a car after the vehicle in which they were travelling in plunged into a valley on Mahabub ghats. They were rescued by police near Nirmal town on Saturday midnight.

Sarangapur Sub-Inspector Salla Srikanth said that Amanagandla Radhakrishna, his wife Venkata Durga Kalyani and son Premsai from Saroornagar were trapped in car which deviated from the road at a curve on the ghats and hit a tree in the valley, resulting in minor injuries to the three at around 2 am. Radhakrishna managed to inform police about the mishap and sought help.

The family was on their way to visit Radhakrishna’s friend in Nagpur at the time of the incident. Upon receiving information about the accident on Dial 100 service, Srikanth, DCRB Inspector Sainath, their drivers and three staffers of a patrolling team rushed to the spot and brought out the three from the car by struggling for about an hour. They immediately shifted the three to a hospital. The family thanked the police for coming to their rescue.

Meanwhile, Panchayat Raj Minister D Seethakka and Superintendent of Police Dr Janaki Sharmila commended the police for swift response and rescuing the victims. Seethakka found out about the accident and medical condition of the three.