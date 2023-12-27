Telangana: Nodal officers appointed for Praja Palana program

Hyderabad: The State government on Wednesday appointed erstwhile district wise Nodal officers for Praja Palana program. Chief Secretary Shanti Kumari has issued orders in this regard. The program will be held from December 28 to January 6 in all the villages and wards across the State to recieve grievences and applications from the people. The […]
Hyderabad: The State government on Wednesday appointed erstwhile district wise Nodal officers for Praja Palana program. Chief Secretary Shanti Kumari has issued orders in this regard.
The program will be held from December 28 to January 6 in all the villages and wards across the State to recieve grievences and applications from the people.
The Nodal officer shall tour, guide the district administration and ensure quality implementation of Praja Palana Program in the respective districts, the order said.
District wise appointed Nodal officers
Hyderabad: K Nirmala
Warangal : Vakati Karuna
Karimnagar: Sri Deva Sena
Mahabubnagar: T K Sridevi
Khammam: M Raghunandarao
Rangareddy: E Sridhar
Medak: S Sangeetha
Adilabad: M Prashanti
Nalgonda: RV Karnan
Nizamabad: Christina