Coordination among nodal officers stressed for smooth elections

Among the key directives issued during a coordination meeting was the provision of uninterrupted power supply at all polling stations on November 29 and 30

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:55 PM, Thu - 16 November 23

Election officials hold a meeting on Thursday.

Hanamkonda: General Observer H N Gopalakrishna emphasised the need for seamless coordination among nodal officers to ensure a hassle-free election process.

During a coordination meeting with key officials in preparation for the upcoming assembly elections at the District Collectorate’s conference hall here on Thursday, he underscored the importance of providing adequate infrastructure at polling centres for voters and instructed officials to finalize all arrangements without any errors.

Also Read Congress report card too substandard to win hearts of Telangana, says KCR

Among the key directives issued during the meeting was the provision of uninterrupted power supply at all polling stations on November 29 and 30.

Moreover, measures to enhance voter turnout through awareness programmes were suggested, highlighting the significance of amenities like drinking water and electricity at polling stations.

Police Observer Tojo Karga and Expenditure Observer Rahul Panjabrao Gawande underscored the necessity for vigilant policing and adherence to election rules, emphasizing the utilization of technical skills to ensure a peaceful voting environment. They emphasized the meticulous documentation of any election-related incidents and the need for continuous vigilance within polling booths.

Warangal Police Commissioner Ambar Kishore Jha highlighted the identification of problematic polling centres, emphasizing heightened security measures in these areas. He assured adherence to Election Commission regulations, ensuring armed security arrangements where required.

District Election Officer Sikta Patnaik stressed the completion of basic infrastructure at polling centres, especially for disabled voters, ensuring facilities like drinking water, electricity, and accessibility tools like wheelchairs.

Trainee Collector Shraddha Shukla, Additional Collector Mahenderji, Central Zone DCP MA Bari, DRO YV Ganesh, and DEO Abdul Hi attended the meeting.