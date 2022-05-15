Telangana: Now report food safety and quality issues through social media

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 10:32 PM, Sun - 15 May 22

Hyderabad: To address grievances related to food poisoning, lack of quality and safety in food products and ingredients, the Telangana government on Sunday has urged people to call (040-21111111) or reach out to food safety officials through micro-blogging social media platform Twitter (@AFCGHMC) for quick redressal.

State Health Minister, T Harish Rao, in a review meeting here on Sunday with officials from Commissioner of Food Safety, Institute of Preventive Medicine (IPM) and food safety inspectors from all the districts and senior health officials, assured people that quick food safety checks will be conducted by food safety officials after receiving complaints through the call centre or the Twitter handle @AFCGHMC.

“There is no denying the long term impact on public health if food safety and quality standards are not implemented and maintained. To maintain proper food standards, four food-safety on-wheels developed with a cost of Rs. 2.4 crore were launched. To ensure the food testing laboratory at IPM is equipped, Rs. 10 crore worth of equipment was recently procured,” Harish Rao in the review meeting, said.

The Health Minister urged the health department to launch concerted efforts to spread awareness among people on food safety. Health Secretary, SAM Rizvi, CM, OSD, Dr Gangadhar, TSMSIDC, MD, Chandrasekhar Reddy, Commissioner Food Safety, IPM, Dr C Sivaleela and others were present.