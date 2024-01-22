Telangana: Old woman buries Rs 2 lakh in courtyard, forgets location; Police recover buried savings

Rangamma, who runs a small kirana shop in her hamlet, had put the currency notes in a plastic container, dug up a small ditch and buried the plastic box before leaving for another village on some work

By Telangana Today Published Date - 22 January 2024, 09:09 PM

Police officer hands over money which was found buried in a courtyard to its owner Rangamma.

Hyderabad: How to keep money safe? Your answer obviously will be to deposit it in a bank.

But this woman hailing from Jaggu Thanda of Bayyaram village, Thammishetty Rangamma did not believe in the safety of a bank. And she was afraid of her hard earned money being stolen, so she chose what she believed to be the safest method. She buried her savings – Rs 2 lakh in cash in her courtyard. Rangamma, who runs a small kirana shop in her hamlet, had put the currency notes in a plastic container, dug up a small ditch and buried the plastic box before leaving for another village on some work.

She returned home later but forgot where she buried the money. In panic, Rangamma checked at several places to find the money, but in vain. In panic, she approached the police complaining that her hard earned money was stolen by thieves. The policemen were puzzled when she told them that she had very carefully hidden the money in her courtyard and that she could not find it anywhere now. The puzzled police officer went to her house and asked the policemen to search the courtyard.

After some frantic digging around, the policemen indeed found the money carefully wrapped and kept in a plastic box, which was buried in a heap of mound. With the money recovered, the policemen handed it over back to her in the presence of village elders, but with a strong advise to deposit it in a bank. It remains to be seen whether Rangamma would prefer to open a bank account or prefer the age-old method of burying the money.