Hyderabad Metro Rail Phase-II new routes finalised

The proposed Metro Rail routes will connect the airport from the four corners of the city to ensure that Metro Rail services are available to a majority of commuters in Hyderabad city and ensure access to a hassle-free transportation facility

By Telangana Today Updated On - 22 January 2024, 07:42 PM

File Photo

Hyderabad: The new routes for Phase-II expansion of the Hyderabad Metro Rail have been finalised, ensuring Airport connectivity. Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, who recently directed officials to prepare plans for the Phase-II expansion of the Metro Rail, is learnt to have given his nod for the proposals tabled before him on Monday.

The Chief Minister had already ordered for scrapping the Metro Rail routes proposed by the previous government, terming that they were not catering to a large section of the city’s population. Accordingly, the Hyderabad Metro Rail Limited (HMRL) prepared an alternate routes network. The proposed Metro Rail routes will connect the airport from the four corners of the city to ensure that Metro Rail services are available to a majority of commuters in Hyderabad city and ensure access to a hassle-free transportation facility.

The main objective of the newly designed Metro Rail connectivity is to provide public transportation to a greater number of people at a lower cost, officials said. Currently, the Hyderabad Metro Rail is providing services on a stretch of 69 km in three corridors from Miyapur to LB Nagar, JBS station to MGBS and Nagole to Raidurg. Under Phase-II, the proposals have been finalised to construct new Metro Rail lines on a total stretch of 70 km.

In the Phase 2 expansion, the Metro Rail network between Secunderabad-Jubilee Bus Station to MGBS will be extended up to Chandrayangutta Crossroads. In addition to this, the Metro Rail network will be constructed in four new corridors.

New Metro Rail Route Map

Corridor 2: MGBS Metro Station to Falaknuma (5.5 km); Falaknuma to Chandrayangutta Crossroad (1.5 km)

Corridor 4: Nagole Metro Station to LB Nagar Metro Station and connect Chandrayangutta Cross Road, Mailardevpally , P7 Road to Shamshabad Airport (a total of 29 km); Mailardevpally to the proposed High Court at Rajendranagar via Aramghar. (4 km)

Corridor 5: Raidurg Metro Station to Biodiversity Junction, Nanakramguda Junction, Wipro Junction and US Consulate (Financial District) (8 km)

Corridor 6: Miyapur Metro Station to Patancheru via BHEL (14 km)

Corridor 7: LB Nagar Metro Station to Vanasthalipuram and Hayatnagar (8 km)