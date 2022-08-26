Telangana on radar for BYD India

BYD India, said Telangana is on its radar for investment. Currently, it has two factories in Chennai and an office in New Delhi. The company on Friday launched Mody BYd, its first passenger car showroom in Telangana and the third in the country at Begumpet.

Hyderabad: BYD India, which is into mobile components, solar panels, battery energy storage, electric buses and others, said Telangana is on its radar for investment. Currently, it has two factories in Chennai and an office in New Delhi. It will consider new location when the Chennai facility reaches capacity, said Sanjay Gopalakrishnan, Senior Vice President of Electric Passenger Vehicle Business of BYD India.

The company on Friday launched Mody BYd, its first passenger car showroom in Telangana and the third in the country at Begumpet. It now sells E6, the electric multi-person vehicle suited for fleet operators. The company will soon launch a premium electric SUV for passengers during the ensuing festive season and the sales will begin in January, he said at the showroom launch.

Also, it has plans to increase the number of showrooms to about 25 this year. It has so far sold more than 450 E6 cars in the country. “The sales of EVs will grow rapidly in the next two years with the availability of charging infrastructure as well. Hyderabad has immense potential for premium passenger cars and we believe that BYD will be the main contributor to in the electric passenger vehicle segments,” he said.

Big push for EVs from Telangana

E Janaiah, Managing Director of Telangana State Renewable Energy Development Corporation, said Telangana is fostering an EV ecosystem. About 1,000 electric charging stations are being set up in the State. There will be an electric charging station every 25-30 km. Most of these will be ready by November and this will ensure that electric vehicle users drive without the range anxiety. He urged people to install rooftop solar panels and the same can be used for charging electric vehicles.

“Effort is to set keep the charging infrastructure network ready before the Formula E race, the single-seater motorsport championship for electric cars, to be held around Tank Bund in February,” he said at the event.

“We will introduce more new energy models to the Telangana market, promote a low-carbon lifestyle and reduce carbon footprint,” said Nihar Mody, Managing Director of Mody BYD. Executive Director Parth Modi was also present.