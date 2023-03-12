Telangana among top three States for addressing public complaints quickly

Telangana takes just 15 days in addressing public complaints, while the BJP-ruled Tripura had the highest average closing time of 180 days while Punjab took 159 days

By S. Sandeep Kumar Published Date - 11:30 PM, Sun - 12 March 23

Representational Image.

Hyderabad: Telangana not only leads the country in according approvals for setting up industries or building plans but is also among the top three States when it comes to addressing public complaints quickly. This is according to the Centre’s Department of Administrative Reforms and Public Grievances.

Telangana takes just 15 days in addressing public complaints, while the BJP-ruled Tripura had the highest average closing time of 180 days while Punjab took 159 days. Jammu & Kashmir with an Average Closing time of 8 days (against 10 disposals) tops the list of States/UTs with lowest Average Closing Time, followed by the Government of Manipur at the second position which averaged 13 days (against 2 disposals) and the Government of Telangana at the third position, registering an Average Closing Time of 15 days (against 851 disposals).

These details were shared by the Department of Administrative Reforms and Public Grievances in its Centralised Public Grievance Redress and Monitoring System (CPGRAMS) February report.

Telangana secured third position in terms of Highest Disposals of Action Taken Report (ATR) format as well, behind Assam and Chhattisgarh. Telangana recorded a total ATR disposal of 606 and of these, 37 were fully resolved and 569 partially resolved. There were zero pending resolutions.

CPGRAMS is around the clock online platform for citizens to lodge their grievances to the public authorities on any subject related to service delivery. It is a single portal connected to all the Ministries or Departments of union and State governments.

The status of the grievance filed in CPGRAMS can be tracked with the unique registration identification provided at the time of registration of the complainant. It also provides an appeal facility to the citizens, if they are not satisfied with the resolution by the Grievance Officer.

A meeting with Grievance Redressal Officers (GROs) of different States and Union Territories was held on February 3, 2023, to review the pendency and disposal of public grievances on CPGRAMS, besides the progress of State or UT portals with CPGRAMS.

Among the 22 States and UTs with more than 1000 pending grievances as on February 25, Maharashtra led with maximum number of pending grievances of 24,121 (overall and pending for more than 30 days) and 20,933 grievances (pending for more than 30 days).

Similarly, for the month of February, Uttar Pradesh received the maximum number of grievances with 18,676 grievances, followed by Gujarat with 3,582 registrations and Maharashtra with 3013 registrations.