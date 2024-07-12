| Telangana One Killed Another Injured In Road Accident In Karimnagar

Telangana: One killed, another injured in road accident in Karimnagar

Motorcyclist rams into parked truck, one dies in Kothirampur area in Karimnagar

By Raghu Paithari Published Date - 12 July 2024, 07:58 AM

road Accident near Karimnagar

KARIMNAGAR: One person died and another person sustained severe injuries in a road accident in Karimnagar town in the early hours of Friday.

The incident occurred when a two-wheeler crashed into a parked DCM van near Kothirampur. While one person died on the spot, the other, identified as Aravind from Suddala, sustained serious injuries.

Local people shifted the injured person to the district headquarters hospital by calling in an ambulance.

More details are awaited.