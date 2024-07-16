Tuesday, Jul 16, 2024
Telangana: One killed, six injured after car rams parked truck in Kamareddy

According to reports, the car was heading towards Nirmal from Hyderabad when the accident occured

By Telangana Today
Published Date - 16 July 2024, 12:53 PM
Kamareddy: One person was killed and six others sustained serious injuries after their car they were travelling in rammed a truck parked on the National Highway on the outskirts of Siddarameshwaranagar village of Bikanur mandal in the district on Tuesday. The deceased was identified as Shiva Kumar.

According to reports, the car was heading towards Nirmal from Hyderabad when the accident occured. It is learnt that the accident took place as the driver lost control and rammed the stationary truck.

The locals rescued the injured persons from the badly mangled car and shifted them to the Kamareddy Government Area Hospital for treatment. The body of Shiva Kumar was shifted to the hospital by the police, who have registered a case. Investigation is on.

