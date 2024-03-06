Telangana: One killed, three injured in industrial fire accident

By Telangana Today Published Date - 6 March 2024, 07:51 PM

Sangareddy: One worker died while three others sustained serious injuries in an industrial fire accident at Covalent Laboratories Private Limited located at Gundlamachanur village in Hathnoora mandal late on Tuesday.

The workers, who sustained serious burn injuries, were rushed to Wellness Hospital at Ameerpet for better treatment. One of them, Neerudi Vinod Kumar (30), who was working as a chemist in the company for two years, succumbed to his injuries on Wednesday morning.

Three others – Swadin Rajmal, Lalbabu Turi and Fadar Marandi, all natives of Jharkhand – were undergoing treatment at the same hospital. Since all three sustained over 80 percent burn injuries, their condition was critical.

Vinod Kumar is survived by his wife and a six-month-old son. Relatives of the victims staged a protest in front of the company on Wednesday demanding justice for them. They alleged that the accident occurred because the management had failed to ensure safety measures at the workplace.