Hyderabad: Fire engulfs at a store in Attapur

By Telangana Today Published Date - 7 April 2024, 03:38 PM

Representational Image

Hyderabad: Property was gutted down when fire broke out at a store Attapur in the city on Sunday.

According to the fire officials, the fire started at the store around 9.30 am. On information, a fire tender from Langer Houz fire station first reached the spot and took up the fire fighting operation. One more fire tender from a nearby fire station also reached the spot to assist the fire fighters of Langer Houz fire station in the operation. After an hour the fire was completely doused.

The fire officials suspect the fire might have started due to a short circuit.