Hyderabad: Fire breaks out at pre-owned cars showroom in Jubilee Hills, 16 vehicles damaged

The fire started at around 4 am at Nani Car consultants located near Ganapati Complex.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 23 April 2024, 11:59 AM

Hyderabad: A total of 16 cars were damaged when fire broke out at a pre-owned cars showroom at Jubilee Hills in the early hours of Tuesday.

On information two fire tenders reached the spot and doused the flames. It took nearly two hours for firemen to completely douse the fire.

Panic prevailed for a while on the busy stretch for a while with people from adjacent buildings rushing out for fear of explosions and fire spreading into neighbouring buildings.

However much fuel was not there in the cars and prompt action of firemen stopped the fire from spreading.

The officials are investigating the cause of the fire.