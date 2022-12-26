Telangana: Over 10 crore meals served under Annapurna Food Scheme since 2014

This scheme is one of the biggest public feeding programmes in the country

By Nabinder Bommala Published Date - 11:45 PM, Mon - 26 December 22

Hyderabad: The Telangana government’s subsidised meal programme, Annapurna Food Scheme, which serves hot and hygienic meals for Rs 5, has achieved a new milestone by serving over 10.22 crore people since its inception in 2014.

This scheme is one of the biggest public feeding programmes in the country and was given an impetus by Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao‘s vision that not one person should stay hungry.

The Annapurna Canteens took off with eight locations and as they instantly turned into a boon for the poor, the Telangana government increased the number of canteens to 150 in Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) limits.

From March 2014 till November 2022, Rs 198.43 crore have been spent and 10.22 crore people were served meals, according to the GHMC.

The civic body which runs the scheme has been making arrangements to serve food in a better ambience. As a part of this exercise, on a pilot basis seating facilities and shelters were added to eight Annapurna canteens making the dining more comfortable.

Among others, Langar Houz, Tolichowk, Kothapet, Madhapur and Kukatpally are some places where these canteens have seating arrangements also.

Presently, the Annapurna canteens run by the GHMC in association with Hare Krishna Movement Charitable Trust, serve around 45,000 meal, comprising rice, sambar, curry and pickle, every day.

During the Covid-19 lockdowns, these meals came as a blessing for the poor and the Telangana government in addition to 150 Annapurna canteens, had then set up additional 373 centres and 259 mobile canteens to serve the free of cost. In the year 2020-21, over 2.29 crore meals were served.

In GHMC limits at 17 major government hospitals, the Annapurna meals are being served for Rs 5 during the afternoon and the GHMC has set a target of serving 80,000 meals per day in these places. “The plan is to serve meals three times a day at 17 government hospitals,” said a GHMC official.