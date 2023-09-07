Telangana: Over 81k teachers apply for transfer

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:11 PM, Thu - 7 September 23

Hyderabad: A staggering 81,069 teachers of government and local body schools have sought transfer from their existing schools.

While 74,101 teachers applied in response to notification issued in February, the School Education department has received 6,968 fresh applications. The last date for submitting applications concluded on Tuesday.

According to the details available with the department, the highest applications i.e., 4,722 were filed in Ranga Reddy district followed by 4,416 in Nalgonda, 4,088 in Nizamabad, and 4,038 in Sangareddy, while Mulugu district saw least applications i.e., 781.

As per the 31-day schedule, a provisional seniority list along with entitlement points for transfers and promotions will be displayed at district educational offices and on the website on September 8 and 9, and objections, if any, on the list can be submitted on the same days.

A final seniority list for promotions and transfers will be displayed at DEO and website on September 12 and 13.

The grade-II headmasters of Zilla Parishad and government schools seeking transfer must exercise web options on September 12 and 13, and the same can be edited on September 14. The headmasters transfer will be carried out on September 15 and vacancies will be displayed for promotions on September 16.

The headmaster vacancies will be filled by promoting the School Assistants (SAs), which will be done between September 17 and 19. The SA vacancies will be notified on September 20 and 21, and SAs seeking transfers can exercise web options on the same days.

The SAs transfers are on September 23 and 24 and vacancies will be notified on September 25. These vacancies are filled through promotion of the Secondary Grade Teachers (SGTs) from September 26 to 28.

It is followed by display of SGT vacancies and exercising of web options by SGTs seeking transfers between September 29 and October 1, and their transfers are on October 3.

The department has provided 15 days for teachers to appeal against the orders of the DEO.

Total applications: 81,069

Fresh applications: 6,968

District wise applications

• Ranga Reddy: 4,722

• Nalgonda: 4,416

• Nizamabad: 4,088

• Sanga Reddy: 4,038

• Hyderabad: 3,246