Telangana overtakes Konaseema in paddy cultivation

24-hour power supply, irrigation projects have changed face of agriculture in State, says Vemula

By | Published: 9:18 pm

Nizamabad: Telangana State has overtaken Konaseema region in Andhra Pradesh in paddy cultivation mainly on account of better amenities being provided by the State government to the farmers, including 24-hour free power supply to the agriculture sector, more irrigation water through various projects and increased cultivation area, Roads and Buildings Minister Vemula Prashanth Reddy said on Monday.

Participating in various programmes in Velpur, Yergatla and Mupkal mandals of Balkonda Assembly constituency, the Minister laid foundation stone for check dam on Peddavagu between Venkatapur and Ramannapet at a cost of Rs 6.65 core, inaugurated Rythu Vedika at Yergatla mandal headquarters, besides laying the foundation stone for KGBV school. In Mupkal mandal, Venchiryal, he inaugurated a sub-station costing Rs 1 crore.

Prashanth Reddy said Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao had increased the number of mandals to facilitate people and provide better administration. Earlier, only five mandals were there in Balkonda Assembly constituency, now there are eight mandals in the constituency and provide better administration to the people, earlier one KGBV school was there for 23 villages, now allocating a KGBV school for every 6 villages in new mandals.

Prashanth Reddy said that Chief Minister Chandrashekhar Rao took this decision with foresight and providing better services to the people and allocating funds directly to the Gram Panchayats. He informed that to strengthen power sector, now, we have avoided power cuts and provided 24-hour power to the agriculture sector. During Yasangi season, the agriculture area used to be leftout dry due to lack of irrigation facility in Telangana, but now, we are able to cultivate each and every inch of agriculture land in the State and competing with Konaseema area of Andhra region.

The Minister said, in the last year, SRSP Lakshmi canal was run for 300 days, constructing 24 check dams on Peeda Vagu and Kappalavagu streams along 42 kilometres area, because of them increased groundwater levels. Till now completed 9 dams, three days works are running and 6 dams works will be started within a few days and trying to sanction another six dams.

Venkatapoor, Ergatla Sarpanch Mahesh, Lavanya, Ergatla Tahsildar Suresh, ZP CEO Govind, DAO Govind participated in the programme.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .