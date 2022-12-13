Telangana: Passport Seva Kendras to remain open on Dec 17

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:43 PM, Tue - 13 December 22

Hyderabad: Five Passport Seva Kendras (PSKs), three in Hyderabad (Ameerpet, Begumpet and Tolichowki), and one each in Karimnagar and Nizamabad, will function on Saturday i.e., December 17, for processing passport applications under both Tatkal and Normal categories.

The Regional Passport Office, Hyderabad, in a press release said that full appointments both under Tatkal and Normal Category were being released and the released appointments were available for those who wish to reschedule/prepone and also to the new applicants. The POPSKs will not be working on December 17.

The RPO, Dasari Balaiah advised the applicants to refrain from approaching touts/brokers for scheduling or rescheduling their appointments and instead schedule/reschedule appointments on their own. Three brokers/touts were intercepted and handed over to police during special drives conducted on last two Saturdays.