Telangana: 3200 applications processed on Saturday at PSKs, POPSKs

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:33 PM, Sat - 26 November 22

Hyderabad: Around 3,200 applicants were attended in 5 Passport Seva Kendras (PSKs) at Begumpet, Ameerpet, Tolichowki, Nizamabad and Karimnagar and 2 Post Office Passport Seva Kendras (POPSKs) at Nalgonda and Khammam, on Saturday.

According to a press release, operations at five PSKs and two POPSKs under the jurisdiction of Regional Passport Office, Hyderabad, were hampered for sometime due to technical issues on November 22. The applicants were intimated that their appointments were scheduled to November 26 and further, additional number of appointments were also released in the last three days.

