Telangana: Patrolmen out to enforce night curfew

Vigil teams ensure closure of shops, offices and hotels by 8pm for crowd control

By | Published: 11:45 pm

Hyderabad: As the clock started ticking towards the curfew time, Telangana Police patrol cars came onto the streets at 8 pm to strictly enforce the night curfew that was enforced from Tuesday night to contain the spread of Covid-19 virus.

A few hours after Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar issued the orders to enforce night curfew from 9 pm to 5 am, police personnel in their patrol cars visited commercial establishments under their respective jurisdictions and informed shopkeepers about the orders issued by the government to contain the Covid spread.

Using portable public address systems, the police explained to the shop owners to adhere to the safety norms and close the shops by 8 pm as prescribed by the government in the GO Ms No87 issued on Tuesday.

As per GO, offices, firms, shops, restaurants and other establishments should be closed at 8 pm except hospitals, diagnostic labs and pharmacies along with those dealing with essential commodities.

Stern action against violators

Seeking cooperation from shopkeepers, a police patrol team from the Marredpally police station asked them to help in effective enforcement of the night curfew in the larger interest of people. The team also explained the G.O. 87 and warned of stern action against violators.

Senior police officials said that instructions were issued to the staff to be ‘soft’ while enforcing the night curfew as it was the first day. At the same time, officials advised the staff to be careful and take necessary safety precautions while on duty.

Over 1,000 people from the Police Department are believed to have tested Covid positive in the second wave. A large number of police personnel were affected with the virus while implementing lockdown last time.

During a video conference with the range Inspector-Generals of Police (IGs), Police Commissioners and district Superintendents of Police, Director-General of Police M Mahendar Reddy asked officials to ensure that shops down their shutters by 8 pm.

“There should not be any high-handedness towards people,” he said. He asked officials to educate people about the curfew rules by involving various associations and stressed on the fact that goods vehicles should not be stopped.

Those exempted from the curfew should show their valid identity cards while travelling. Mahendar Reddy said the police should follow the instructions of the State Election Commission with respect to the municipal elections campaign.

Also read:

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .