Telangana people should be cautious about divisive forces, says poet Deshapathi Srinivas

By Telangana Today Updated On - 06:48 PM, Tue - 29 November 22

Poet and singer Deshpathi Srinivas at Deeksha Divas programme in Hanamkonda on Tuesday.

Hanamkonda: Alleging that some forces were trying to destabilise the TRS government and obstruct the development of Telangana State, poet and singer Deshapati Srinivas has cautioned the people of Telangana against such divisive forces. He said plots by fanatics would not play out in Telangana as the people of the State were fully conscious of these attempts.

Addressing the TRS activists and people at a ‘Deeksha’ organised marking the ‘Deeksha Divas’ at Kaloji Centre at Nakkalagutta here on Tuesday, he reminded that Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao’s fast unto death had turned the tide in the movement for the separate State and helped achieve the State.

“The indefinite hunger strike by K Chandrashekhar Rao gave an impetus to the movement and it will remain a milestone in the struggle of Telangana,” he said.

MLA Dasyam Vinay Bhaskar said he had followed the footsteps of Chandrashekhar Rao in the Telangana movement and recalled his association with him during the movement and thanked the activists who sailed with him.

Economist Papa Rao, Mayor Gundu Sudharani, KUDA chairman Sundar Raj Yadav, District Library Association Chairman Azeez Khan, KUDA former chairman Marri Yadava Reddy, corporators, ex-corporators, TRSV leaders and others participated in this programme.