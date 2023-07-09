Telangana PG medical admissions notification released

Accordingly, the University of Health Sciences has invited online applications from NEET-PG-2023 qualified students for admission into PG medial and diploma courses being offered by affiliated medical colleges in Telangana, from Monday.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 05:42 PM, Sun - 9 July 23

Hyderabad: The Kaloji Narayana Rao University of Health Sciences (KNRUHS) on Sunday issued notification for admission into Post Graduate Medical Degree/Diploma Courses competent authority quota for 2023-24 in Telangana.

Eligible candidates have to register and upload their certificates on the website (https://tspgmed.tsche.in) between 10 am on July 10 and 5 pm on July 17. The provisional final merit list will be notified after scrutiny of uploaded certificates and the total number of seats available on KNRUHS website.

The qualifying cut-off score for General Category students is 291 marks, for SC/ST/OBC it is 257 marks and for Persons with Disability, 274 marks. On-line application forms without uploading mandatory certificates and incomplete information will be automatically rejected and not be considered for determining the merit position in respective categories using NEET– PG –2023 Rank, the KNRUHS notification added.

For details: knruhs.telangana.gov.in