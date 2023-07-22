Telangana: Pingle Government College invites guest lecturer applications

Aspiring candidates can apply for positions in the following subjects: Commerce-2, Biotechnology-1, Applied Nutrition-1, Statistics-1, and Computer Science/Applications-1

Published Date - 06:24 PM, Sat - 22 July 23

Hanamkonda: Pingle Government College for Women (Autonomous) in Waddepalli has invited applications for appointment of guest lecturers in various subjects, college Principal Dr Bathini Chandramouli said in a statement here on Saturday.

The college is seeking to fill vacancies for guest faculty positions in multiple departments. Interviews for selection of suitable candidates will be conducted on July 27 from 11:00 am. Aspiring candidates can apply for positions in the following subjects: Commerce-2, Biotechnology-1, Applied Nutrition-1, Statistics-1, and Computer Science/Applications-1.

To be eligible for recruitment, candidates are required to possess a minimum of 55 per cent marks in the relevant post-graduation (PG) subjects. However, a relaxation is provided for candidates belonging to SC/ST categories, as they need to secure a minimum of 50 per cent marks. Additionally, preference will be given to candidates who have qualified NET/SET/PhD examinations.

Candidates with prior teaching experience will be given priority. Aspiring candidates have to submit their bio-data along with copies of relevant eligibility certificates to the college office by 5 pm on July 26.

