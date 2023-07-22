OU releases CPGET 2023 preliminary key

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:19 PM, Sat - 22 July 23

Hyderabad: Osmania University (OU) has released the preliminary answer key for the Common Post Graduate Entrance Tests (CPGET) 2023 held in various subjects.

Objections, if any, on the preliminary key available on the website https://cpget.tsche.ac/, should submitted in a prescribed format with supported evidence at CPGET Convener office, OU, or email at cpget2023@gmail.com on or before July 24.

The CPGET-2023 was conducted for admissions into various PG and five year PG integrated courses from June 30 to July 10.

