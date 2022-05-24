Telangana: PJTSAU organises seed mela

Published Date - 07:15 PM, Tue - 24 May 22

Hyderabad: Professor Jayashankar Telangana State Agricultural University (PJTSAU) has organized seed mela, an annual event, on its campus and simultaneously in its 18 research institutes in the State on Tuesday.

Telangana State Seed Development Corporation Chairman Kondabala Koteswara Rao who launched the seed mela said Telangana has become quality seed production hub of India and it provides seeds to seven to eight States.

Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao wants to make Telangana as the seed hub of the world, Koteswara Rao said, adding that on these lines a thrust has been given to the quality seed production besides providing international standard infrastructure in the State.

Special Commissioner of Agriculture department, K Hanumanthu appreciated the university for organizing seed mela before commencement of the monsoon season and the ‘Rohini karthe’.

PJTSAU Vice Chancellor, Dr V Praveen Rao said in the last seven years the university had released 51 varieties in several crops out of which 16 varieties became popular in other States and were released for commercial cultivation as well.

During the event, a farmers-scientists interactive session was arranged to address the farmers’ queries on different aspects of quality seed selection to sowing and harvest.

Various seeds of different crops will be sold at all the 18 research centers of the PJTSAU in the State till the stocks last.

