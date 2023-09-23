Five Maoist sympathisers arrested in Bhupalpally

The arrested individuals have been identified as Durishetti Sailu (57), Bommana Kumar (32), Merugu Swamy, (50) Nimmrajula Shankar (55), and Mudu Shiva Kumar (25). All of them hail from Palakurthy Mandal in Peddapalli district.

Jayashankar Bhupalapally: Superintendent of Police (SP) Pulla Karunakar here on Saturday said that Adavi Mutharam police had arrested five persons for allegedly acting as the sympathisers of the outlawed CPI Maoists.

Addressing a press conference, he said that Sub-Inspector D Sudhakar accompanied by police personnel and a contingent from the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), was engaged in a routine vehicle inspection near Yamanpally centre. During this operation, they intercepted three motorcycles carrying a total of five occupants.

Upon thorough examination of both the individuals and the motorcycles, the search yielded a cache of items, including five mobile phones, three gelatin sticks, three detonators, Maoist literature and pamphlets, and Rs. 21,630 cash.

Further investigation has revealed that Durishetti Sailu, a former Maoist sympathizer, was previously associated with the then People’s War Group (PWG) Devanna Dalam between 1988 and 1996. He had subsequently surrendered in 1996. However, recent intelligence suggests that he sought to re-establish contact with Maoist groups. Sailu had been in communication with Damodar alias Bade Chokka Rao, and other leaders of the Maoist party.

“On September 20, 2023, Sailu was reportedly in Chhattisgarh, where he met with Maoist leaders and received Maoist literature, leaflets, and three gelatin sticks,” the SP said, adding that the police had arrested Sailu and his four associates as they were returning to Telangana.

Kataram DSP G Rammohan Reddy, CI Ranjith Rao, Adavi Muttaram Sub-Inspector Sudhakar, and others were present at the press conference.