Telangana Police launch probe into irregularities in PG medical seat admission process

Published Date - 04:33 PM, Tue - 19 April 22

Warangal: Taking a serious note of alleged irregularities in the process of admissions into the Post Graduate medical seats under the management quota of the private colleges, the State government has directed the authorities of the Kaloji Narayana Rao University of Health Sciences (KNRUHS) to probe the matter from all angles by seeking the police help.

After getting the nod from the Health Minister T Harish Rao, KNRUHS Registrar Dr D Praveen Kumar lodged a complaint with Warangal police commissioner Tarun Joshi on Monday.

He urged the police to conduct a detailed inquiry into these alleged irregularities under the management quota. Though the police are yet to register a first information report, they have already launched the probe in their own style to unravel the veracity of these grave allegations.

Speaking to ‘Telangana Today’ over phone, police commissioner Tarun Joshi confirmed that a complaint from the KNRUHS Registrar was received on the anomalies in the process of admissions into the PG medical seats in the private colleges.

“Though we have already launched a preliminary investigation, it will take at least two to three days to get confirmation about the malpractices adopted by the college managements due to technicalities involved in the whole process. We will let the people know the things in a few days,” he said.

Meanwhile, sources said that the private college managements had allegedly tried to ‘block’ seats taking advantage of the gaps in the process of online application and counselling.

While there are 33 medical colleges under the jurisdiction of the KNRUHS, nine of them are government colleges, and 20 are private colleges. There are four minority colleges in the State.

And there are 2,295 PG seats. Of them, 1090 are under the convener quota, and 512 are in the All India quota. The number of the PG seats under the management quota is 693.

Sources said that the authorities of the health university had found 45 ‘suspicious’ applications which means that the candidates were indeed not interested to join the colleges, but applied for the seat to benefit the managements to help to convert the seats into the management quota from the convener quota.

The managements are resorting to this unethical thing as they could sell the seats for a whopping Rs two crore for a seat. The authorities of the varsity smelled a rat when the candidates who secured below 100 rank in the All India level in the NEET PG waited for admissions till the end of the third phase mop-up counselling.

And this has also prompted them to write letters to those candidates seeking the reasons why there was so much delay in getting admission. This has indeed helped them to find more skeletons in the closet. However, candidates who could not get the seats under the convener quota are hopeful that they would certainly get the seats after the probe.

