Telangana police personnel did not allow us to appear for DSC exam, allege applicants

By Telangana Today Updated On - 18 July 2024, 03:52 PM

Hyderabad: Alleging that police personnel did not allow some DSC applicants to appear for the exams by putting them under house arrest, student organizations and political leaders staged a demonstration at the Secretariat in protest against the police action.

The protesters burnt an effigy of the Chief Minister near the Secretariat and demanded the State government to immediately postpone the DSC that commenced on Thursday. The police personnel swung into action and detained the protesters.

The teacher job aspirants have been demanding the State government to defer the DSC, a recruitment exam for teacher vacancies in government and local body schools, by three months.

The aspirants cite lack of preparation time for the DSC as a series of recruitment exams for posts of hostel welfare officer and divisional accounts officer besides Telangana Teacher Eligibility Test (TG TET) and Central TET were conducted in the month of June. They also cite vast syllabus for the DSC for seeking postponement.