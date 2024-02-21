Shepherd dies of electrocution in Bhupalpally

By Telangana Today Published Date - 21 February 2024, 06:00 PM

Bhupalpally: A 45-year-old shepherd died of electrocution on the outskirts of Kundanpally village of Tekumatla mandal in the district on Wednesday.

According to reports, the shepherd A Mallaiah came into contact with the live wire placed by a farmer to protect his crops from wild animals and died on the spot. The villagers informed the police, who shifted his body to the government hospital for postmortem.

The police have registered a case and investigation is underway.