Telangana police reunite missing child with family in WB

By | Published: 11:31 pm

Hyderabad: Darpan, the Face Recognition Tool of the Telangana State Police has once again helped in tracing a boy who was separated from his family and in reuniting him with his parents, all this even when the incident had no connection with Telangana at all. According to the police, the boy, Rahul Srivastava, had gone missing from his hometown in Kotwali, Jabalpur of Madhya Pradesh 10 years ago. He was then spotted by the Hooghly Police of West Bengal and since he was in a mentally challenged condition, was admitted into the local Child Welfare Centre in October 2010.

“Telangana police, while using the Face Recognition Tool to match missing children’s photographs with those of children found in various child homes across the country, detected him by matching his photos in March this year,” said Swati Lakra, Additional DGP, Women Safety Wing. The police then informed the same to their counterparts in Jabalpur, who traced and informed the parents of the missing child.

“The Telangana police played a major role in reuniting the missing child with their parents after 10 years. Due to the lockdown throughout the country, the tracing of the child’s parents and reuniting him with them was slightly delayed. Once the lockdown was eased, he was handed over to his father by the West Bengal Police,” Lakra said. Officials said efforts were on to trace many missing children not only in Telangana but across India using the Face Recognition Tool so as to reunite them with their families.

