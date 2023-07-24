With bus wraps, tomato baskets and saplings, BRS celebrates KTR’s birthday

While some put up flex banners and others planted saplings, some distributed tomatoes, some took to the skies and some hit the roads to display their love for Rama Rao who turned 47 this year.

Hyderabad: From regular celebratory modes like charity events and cake cutting to bursting of crackers to celebrations of a different kind, the birthday celebrations of BRS Working President and Minister KT Rama Rao was marked with a host of activities organised by the party cadre and supporters in India and abroad on Monday.

BRS leader Aravind Alishetty got a luxury bus painted pink and got it wrapped with the Minister’s images along with a list of unique initiatives including T-Hub, T-Works, infrastructure development initiatives like the Durgam Cheruvu flyover and other development works.

The birthday special bus will travel through different parts of the city for the next 10 days. Apart from this, several political leaders, celebrities and professionals from various fields extended their birthday wishes to the Minister, wishing him success and health. All the Cabinet Ministers wished the BRS working president, while some of them organised different events to mark his birthday.

Ministers Talasani Srinivas Yadav and Mohd Mahmood Ali released a 3D video song on Rama Rao’s leadership and achievements at the birthday celebrations held in Thrill City.

They also provided health insurance cover to camerapersons of several news channels. MLC MS Prabhakar distributed helmets to youth. Minister V Srinivas Goud launched the Telangana Tri Kreed Veduka, a tri-sports event at Necklace road and participated in a cycle race.

In Delhi, BRS MPs led by K Keshava Rao and Nama Nageswara Rao planted saplings and wished him all success. Actor and YSRC leader Ali also planted a sapling in Hyderabad on the occasion.

Another BRS leader Mannem Ranjith Kumar got a flexi displayed from a chartered plane at Nottingham in UK. On the occasion, BRS Andhra Pradesh leader K Adinarayana organised celebrations in Vijayawada and donated laptops to PhD students.

Several BRS leaders including Telangana State Technology Services chairman P Jagan Mohan Rao, Telangana State Mineral Development Corporation chairman Krishank Manne and others donated notebooks to students, in a display of appreciation for the BRS working president’s accomplishments under Gift A Smile programme.

Commoners too extended their wishes to Rama Rao on his birthday. Some of them went a step ahead to express their love and affection for him. Around 1,000 IT employees donated blood at a camp organised in Madhapur on the occasion. The BRS activists also donated blood at Telangana Bhavan and planted saplings.

An autodriver Gandham Anand from Hyderabad offered free travel to passengers in his auto-rickshaw on Jiyaguda-Afzalgunj route. He also arranged for Rs.5 meals being provided at Annapurna Canteen near Apollo Hospital in Filmnagar, to 51 needy people.