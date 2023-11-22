Telangana Polls: Mayawathi declares Praveen Kumar as BSP Chief Ministerial candidate

BSP will play a crucial role in Telangana politics by winning at least 'two digit seats', said Mayawati

By Telangana Today Published Date - 09:45 PM, Wed - 22 November 23

File Photo

Suryapet: Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) Chief Mayawati on Wednesday declared that her party president RS Praveen Kumar would be the Chief Ministerial candidate, if BSP was elected to power in Telangana. Launching her election campaign here, she said the BSP would play a crucial role in Telangana politics by winning at least ‘two digit seats’, she said.

Unlike other political parties, the BSP did not follow the practise of announcing an election manifesto, which every political party forgot after winning the polls. However, the BSP would stick to its principles and it would consider the Constitution of India as its manifesto. She said that OBCs should keep in mind that the reservation as per the Mandal Commission was not accorded by the Congress government at the Centre, but provided by VP Singh government due to pressure mounted by the BSP through struggles.

She strongly criticized Congress for not honouring Baba Saheb Ambedakar with Bharat Ratna during its rule. The Congress did not announce a day of mourning after the death of Kanshi Ram, who carried forward the principles of Baba Saheb. It reflected Congress’s casteist mindset, she alleged. She said that BSP was only the political party which was working to change the society without inequalities by capturing power through unity among SC, ST and BCs. Justice would be done to SC, ST and BCs only when BSP came to power in the state, she declared.

She alleged that both Congress and BJP were the political parties, which were being run by rich persons and working against the interests of the poor people. She said that efforts were going on to strengthen the BSP in south India. RS Praveen Kumar, Suryapet BSP candidate Vatte Janaiah and others also attended the public meeting.