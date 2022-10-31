Telangana: Potholes turn death trap on NH-30, one killed

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 08:44 PM, Mon - 31 October 22

Kothagudem: Alleged apathy of National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) towards repairing potholes on roads has claimed a life at Polavaram village of Burgampad mandal in the district on Monday.

People have been complaining about the poor condition of a large stretch of National Highway 30 that was filled with potholes in the mandal. But the National Highway officials failed to carry out road repairs leaving the commuters suffering a lot while travelling on the road.

Also Read Weavers send postcards to PM Modi, demand rollback of GST on handloom products

In a freak accident an SUV turned turtle after falling into a big pothole on NH 30 at the village. A passenger anmed Raju (30) onboard the vehicle died after suffering severe bleeding injuries and four others were injured.

In a similar incident recently, several devotees going to Bhadrachalam were injured when a four wheeler overturned due to a three feet wide pothole, B Mahesh, a local, informed. Several complaints were made to the officials by the locals and elected representatives but in vain, he said.