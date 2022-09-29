Telangana Premier Golf League: Thunderbolts take day’s honours

Hyderabad: The second round of the Sreenidhi University Telangana Premier Golf League turned out to be a tightly contested affair as the teams dueled in the doubles better ball format. The morning session saw the Sreenidhian Thunderbolts collect a bagful, winning three out of four matches against MYK Strikers at the Hyderabad Golf Course, on Thursday.

Devpixel Devils were the big winners in the afternoon session, taking five points from their contest against Valley Warriors. Team MYSA continued to stay at the top of the table, with a dozen points to their name. They split points with Apollo Cancer Crusaders in the second round. Team Tee Off is trailing MYSA by two points in the Group D standings.

In Group A, Vardhaman Eagle Hunters also has a two-point cushion over Villagio Highlanders. The Hunters split points with Glendale Golfers in the second round, taking their collection to eleven points.

The Classic Champs took their tally to ten with an even 4-4 result against Agile’s Dirty Dozen. They lead the table in Group B, ahead by just a solitary point over Valley Warriors.

Group C is densely packed, with the four teams separated by just two points. Team Elegans has a slender edge over MYK Strikers, despite losing five of the eight points on Wednesday to a determined Mahi Masters team. Elegans has nine points so far, with the Strikers and Thunderbolts at eight each. The Masters are close behind at seven points.