TSWREIS golfers shine in South Zone Nationals

Telangana Social Welfare Residential Educational Institutions Society’s (TSWREIS) golf players shone with five medals in the third leg of the South Zone Nationals

By Telangana Today Updated On - 22 February 2024, 11:13 PM

All TSWREIS medal winning golf players in the South Zone Nationals.

Hyderabad: Telangana Social Welfare Residential Educational Institutions Society’s (TSWREIS) golf players shone with five medals in the third leg of the South Zone Nationals held at the TNGF Cosmo Golf Club, Chennai on Thursday.

A total of five players collected medals in the tournament – Madhu Yadav of Shaikpet and Jerusha Zion of Narsingi won gold medals in boys and girls categories respectively. Amulya of Thorrur won silver in girls category, while Akhila of Yellandhu and Bleesy of Vemulawada clinched a bronze each in girls event.

The players are under the guidance of coach Bhaskar as TSWREIS congratulated the golf players’ good show at the championship.