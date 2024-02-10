Telangana Budget: Minority welfare lost its priority in Congress rule, says BRS leader Abdullah

BRS leader Shaik Abdullah Sohail condemned the Congress government for failing to fulfill its promise of Rs 4,000 crore budget for minorities

By Telangana Today Published Date - 10 February 2024, 08:21 PM

Hyderabad: Stating that minority welfare had lost its priority in the Congress rule, BRS leader Shaik Abdullah Sohail on Saturday condemned the Congress government for failing to fulfill its promise of Rs 4,000 crore budget for minorities.

“In a budget of about Rs 2.75 lakh crore, a meagre sum of Rs 2,262 crore has been allocated for minorities’ welfare. This is just 0.82% of the total budget and only Rs 62 crore higher than the allocation made by the previous BRS government in 2023-24,” Abdullah Sohail said.

He highlighted that there is no mention of minority welfare schemes in the Vote on Account budget. In a 40-page speech, the word “minority” was mentioned only five times with no specific reference to any scheme.

Sohail pointed out that the Congress government has only stated that existing residential schools for minorities would be strengthened but did not make any allocations. While Rs 1,000 crore has been allocated for the construction of SC schools and Rs 250 crore for ST schools, no provision has been made for minority schools.