Telangana: Property tax collections shoot up to Rs 825.86 crore

MAUD department has collected property tax to the tune of Rs.825.86 crore across the urban local bodies

By Telangana Today Updated On - 09:59 PM, Sun - 2 April 23

Hyderabad: Making good use of technology, the Municipal Administration and Urban Development (MAUD) department has collected property tax to the tune of Rs.825.86 crore across the urban local bodies, registering a growth of 18.28 per cent.

During the 2021-22 financial year, the department had collected Rs.698.25 crore. Among the top 10 urban local bodies, the highest property tax collections were registered from the four municipalities of Nizampet, Manikonda, Badangpet and Narsingi on the city suburbs.

While Warangal with Rs. 65.07 crore leads the chart in terms of highest property tax collections, Nizampet municipal corporation with Rs.39.51 crore was second, followed by Nizamabad with Rs.33.55 crore.

As per TS-bPASS statistics, building permissions had increased considerably in the fringe municipalities. In tune with the building permission plans, property tax collections had also increased substantially.

With the State government executing several development programmes under Pattana Pragathi programme, building owners have voluntarily turned up in paying the property tax, officials said.

This year, the MAUD department has laid special focus on property tax collections in the State. Multiple property tax payment options, including issue of QR code-based in demand notices, SMS messages to tax payers with link to make payment through online, enabled payment through Whatsapp Chatbot number 9000253342, payment through online system for payments through Cards/net banking/UPI/QR code payments.

This apart, payment through UPI payment system was also provided. Using their smart phones, citizens can pay directly through Gpay, Phone pay, Paytm, Phone pay etc, besides payment through CSC counters available at ULBs and Meeseva Centers.