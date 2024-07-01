Telangana to face power shortage; Generation hit in Kothagudem thermal plants

Due to the shutdown of the two plants, generation of about 1320 megawatts of power has stopped.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 1 July 2024, 04:39 PM

Hyderabad: The unexpected shutdown of the Bhadradri Thermal Power Station (BTPS) due to a lightning strike and a boiler tube leak in Kothagudem Thermal Power Station (KTPS) in Paloncha of Kothagudem district is likely to result in a shortage of power in the State. Due to the shutdown of the two plants, generation of about 1320 megawatts of power has stopped.

According to Energy Department officials, there was a huge shortfall in the supply to the State grid due to the disruption in production in these two plants in Kothagudem district. In KTPS, an 800 MW unit was not functioning due to a boiler tube leak and another 250 MW unit was under annual maintenance. Similarly, at the BTPS plant, a 270 MW unit was damaged after being struck by lightning. Generation of 1320 MW power has come to a standstill affecting the daily supply of power in the State.

According to officials, over 4,000 MW of power was supplied per day to the Genco grid in the State through thermal power plants and since power generation in these two power plants units had stopped due to technical reasons and lightning, the Genco has to look for alternative sources to meet the power demand of the State. According to TGGenco Director (Thermal) Lakshmaiah, the BTPS plant’s unit was expected to take two months to be restored. The unit has suffered a loss of around Rs.25 crore due to lightning. The generator transformer, which was hit by lightning, would be repaired in collaboration with Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (BHEL). There was 80 litres of oil inside the transformer when lightning hit the transformer. If it had caught fire, the entire unit would have been in danger, officials said.

The KTPS boiler tube leaked on Sunday in the seventh phase plant, due to which generation of 800 MW of electricity was disrupted. The power plant has an installed capacity of 1,800 MW with 4 units in operation. Engineering officials said it would take five days to repair the boiler tube leak. The fifth phase unit of the plant with a generation capacity of 250 MW was undergoing annual repairs from June 15 and would resume production by the end of July, officials informed.

Till then the Genco has to procure power through various sources to meet the power demand.