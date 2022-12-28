Telangana: Protests at Mancherial hospital after charges of baby exchange

By Telangana Today Updated On - 10:42 AM, Wed - 28 December 22

Mancherial: A woman has alleged that her baby boy was interchanged with another baby girl at birth due to negligence by staff in Mancherial Government General Hospital (GGH) here on Wednesday.

Mamatha from Royyalapalli village in Chennur mandal claimed that she was initially informed that she had delivered a baby boy but later told that she gave birth to a baby girl. She accused Dr. Anitha and nurse Supriya of being callous in the operation theatre resulting in the interchange of babies.

Meanwhile, Bollam Pavani of Asifabad also claimed that she was told by the doctor and the nurse that she delivered a baby boy and that she would not part with her son.

Family members of both Mamatha staged a dharna, demanding action against the staffers of the theatre for showing negligence in handling the newborns holding them responsible for the interchange of babies at birth.

Meanwhile Pavani and her relatives also staged a demonstration accusing the staff of being negligent leading to the confusion.

GGH Medical Superintendent Dr Harishchandra Reddy told pressmen that the babies were handed over to authorities of Child and Women department and they would be handed over to parents after conducting a DNA test on the newborns soon.

He added that steps would be taken to prevent recurrence of similar instances in the future.