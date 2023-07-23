Telangana: Pulla Karunakar assumes office as SP of Bhupalpally

Prior to this posting as new Superintendent of Police (SP) of Bhupalpally, Karunakar served as the East Zone DCP in Warangal

Bhupalpally new SP Pulla Karunakar.

Bhupalpally: Pulla Karunakar assumed office as the new Superintendent of Police (SP) at the district police office here on Sunday.

Speaking on the occasion, he expressed his commitment to ensuring accessibility for everyone, from sub-inspectors (SIs) to district police officers, to assist the common people. He also suggested victims seeking justice not to approach middlemen. Karunakar asserted that both left-wing extremism and anti-social activities would be dealt with firmly.

Several police officials from the district police team called on him. Among those who met the new SP were Bhupalpally DSP A Ramulu and Kataram DSP G Rammohan Reddy.

Prior to this posting, Karunakar served as the East Zone DCP in Warangal. Hailing from Uppal village in Kamalapur Mandal, he has been in police service since 2010, working as DSP in Proddatur in the erstwhile Andhra Pradesh, Shadnagar and Jagtial. He was also the Additional DCP (Traffic) in Hyderabad.

