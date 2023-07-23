Telangana government determined to ensure Dalit welfare: Harish Rao

The government had also upgraded them into junior colleges later to ensure that girl children from backward communities continue their education without hurdles.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 05:55 PM, Sun - 23 July 23

Siddipet: Finance Minister T Harish Rao said the State government was giving utmost priority to Dalit welfare in the State.

Speaking after handing over sewing machines to 140 Dalit women of Cheriyal mandal in Siddipet district on Sunday, the Minister said the State government had opened over 1,000 residential institutes for Dalit and tribal students across the State during the last nine years.

Over 140 women from Akunuru, Duddeda, Mustala and Cheriyal villages underwent training in sewing offered by the Savithri Bai Phule Welfare Organisation in their villages. Jangaon MLA Muthireddy Yadagiri Reddy organised a programme to present the sewing machines to beneficiaries by Harish Rao in Siddipet.

Earlier, Harish Rao handed over appointment letters to 46 newly recruited Asha workers at his camp office in Siddipet.

The Health department would organise a training programme for 835 Asha workers in the district to strengthen the functioning of the department, he said, adding that the Congress government used to “sell” Asha jobs when they were in power,

The BRS government, on the other hand, was carrying out recruitment in a transparent way and was also paying the highest salary (Rs.9,900) to Asha workers in the country apart from paying their mobile bills.

The Minister later participated in the Veera Shiva Balija Sangam meeting in Siddipet.