Telangana: Radar, Lidar based drones to be introduced for agri sector

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 11:02 PM, Wed - 13 April 22

Representational Image

Hyderabad: With use of drones for different operations in the agriculture sector gaining momentum, Nova Agri Tech Limited in collaboration with IoTech World Aviation Private Limited will be introducing radar and lidar based drones.

These drones are designed in a manner that they avoid collision with obstacles like trees and power cables and can be used effectively in hilly terrains as well. These drones have been approved by Director, General Civil Aviation for multipurpose, including spraying, broadcast and crop health analysis, Nova Agri Tech Limited Managing Director A Kiran Kumar said.

These drones, which are priced between Rs.8 lakh to Rs.13 lakh, would benefit farmers in cutting down their farming expenditure and facilitate in increasing yields, he said at a press conference here on Wednesday.

In the automatic mode, each drone can cover spraying one acre in about eight minutes compared to the conventional manual practices, which take about an hour per acre, he said.

On the advantages of these drones, the MD said before using the drones in a field, the entire area is marked through radar technology. Once the area is marked, the farmer can track the drone performance at Ground Control Station.

“In case of any drifting during operations or uncovered areas in spraying, farmers will get alerts in local language at the Ground control stations,” Kiran Kumar said.

But to use the drones in the fields, farmers need to undergo training, besides registering for the Unique Identification Number. To facilitate these processes, the company is in talks with State Horticultural University. While, the company would be extending technical assistance, the university would be extending infrastructure support for conducting the training sessions, he said.

The company would be launching its model showrooms at Medchal in Telangana and Vijayawada, AP soon. Apart from sales, the company is planning to set up service centres in each district across the State, he added.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .