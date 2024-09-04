Telangana rain: Godavari rising at Bhadrachalam, first warning issued

People in villages on banks of the river to be alert, follow officials' directions

By Telangana Today Published Date - 4 September 2024, 02:03 PM

Godavari river has touched the first warning level at Bhadrachalam in Kothagudem district.

Kothagudem: Water level in the Godavari river has crossed the first warning level at Bhadrachalam in the district, with heavy inflows coming into the river from upper reaches.

The water level touched the first warning level of 43 feet at 1 pm with a discharge of 9,32,288 cusecs of water.

Superintendent of Police B Rohith Raju has appealed to people in the villages on the banks of the river to be alert and follow directions from officials.

Officials have lifted six gates of the Taliperu medium irrigation project at Cherla to discharge 5,711 cusecs of excess water.

Similarly, officials lifted six gates of the Kinnerasani project in Paloncha mandal to discharge excess water.

Burgampad tahsildar Muzahid asked farmers and shepherds to be alert and not cross the river.