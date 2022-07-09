Telangana: Rains continue to lash, Nizamabad battered

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 11:00 AM, Sat - 9 July 22

File Photo.

Hyderabad: Incessant rains continue to lash several parts of Telangana for the third consecutive day on Saturday, affecting normal life.

Northern and Eastern part of Telangana have been receiving heavy rainfall since Friday. Nizamabad, Nirmal and Adilabad and neighbouring areas were badly affected due to heavy rains.

The Southwest monsoon has been active in Telangana and till Saturday 8 am, highest rainfall of 206 mm was recorded at Navipet in Nizamabad, followed by 200.8 mm at Ch_Kondur, Nizamabad, 178 mm at Abdullapur, Nirmal and 160 mm at Munagala, Suryapet.

The State average rainfall till Saturday morning is 40.11 mm against 9.3 mm normal rainfall.

The State cumulative rainfall from June 1 to July 9 is 305.8 mm against the normal rainfall of 189.7 mm with a deviation of 61 percent.

The Met department has issued rain red alert for Adilabad, Nirmal, Nizamabad, Rajanna Sircilla and Siddipet districts.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe. Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .