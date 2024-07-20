Telangana Rains: Water level in Godavari increasing steadily at Bhadrachalam

Floodwaters have been entering into the river due to heavy rains in the upper catchment area in Chhattisgarh as well as in Kothagudem district.

Kothagudem: Water level in river Godavari at Bhadrachalam in the district has been increasing steadily and reached 32.8 feet at 11 am on Saturday.

Floodwaters have been entering into the river due to heavy rains in the upper catchment area in Chhattisgarh as well as in Kothagudem district. According to officials in the past 24 hours, 81,572 cusecs of excess water has been released downstream from Taliperu project.

At 11 am, 21 gates of Taliperu project in Cherla mandal opened for free flow discharging of 1, 04, 834 cusecs of excess water. The project inflow was 1, 05, 570 cusecs. Officials were expecting that water level in Godavari could reach 41 feet by night.

With increasing in water level Seethamma Narachirala area was inundated and visit to the area was suspended. The district administration has been reviewing the measures to be taken if the water level in Godavari reaches danger level.

Superintendent of Police B Rohith Raju cautioned the fishermen and public living on the banks of Godavari, Kinnersani and other rivers not to enter the water bodies.