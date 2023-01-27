Telangana Raj Bhavan carries photographs of PM Modi on its website, deviates from tradition

The office of the Raj Bhavan does not feature the photograph of PM as it is expected to function, free from any political affiliation including the ruling party.

Hyderabad: The official website of Telangana Raj Bhavan is the only one to feature Prime Minister Narendra Modi‘s photograph as opposed to the websites of the Raj Bhavans representing the remaining 27 States in the country.

Traditionally, the website of the Raj Bhavan features the photographs of the respective Governors along with the photograph of the President in some cases. The office of the Raj Bhavan does not feature the photograph of the Prime Minister as it is expected to function, free from any political affiliation including the ruling party.

However, the website of Telangana Raj Bhavan deviates from traditional practices and appears to have chosen to carry the photograph of the Prime Minister. The website of Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu, is the only other one to carry the photograph of Narendra Modi.