Rajagopal Reddy blasts Revanth Reddy for criticising him

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 12:40 PM, Wed - 3 August 22

Hyderabad: A day after announcing resignation from the Congress and also as a legislator, Munugode MLA Komatireddy Rajagopal Reddy on Wednesday launched a blistering attack on the Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC) president A Revanth Reddy for criticising him and described the latter as a ‘blackmailer.’

Responding to remarks made by Revanth Reddy against him after announcing resignation, Rajagopal Reddy, at a press conference here, said the former got the PCC president post by paying money. “Revanth Reddy has no character and morals, and went to jail. He has no credibility. How can we work under such a person?” he asked.

It was Revanth Reddy who made unnecessary remarks against the Congress president Sonia Gandhi and described her as a ‘bali devatha’. He did not play any crucial role in the agitation for separate Statehood for Telangana and worked against Telangana protagonists at that time.

He said Revanth Reddy has no right to speak against him since he joined Congress after changing three parties including TDP earlier. The PCC president was an opportunistic politician since he was still working as per the directions of TDP national president N Chandrababu Naidu and a few investors from Andhra Pradesh, he said.

“Revanth Reddy said that I am joining BJP for the sake of contracts. If he proves it, I will quit politics. Will he quit Congress, if fails to prove it?” he questioned. Revanth Reddy spoke against Sonia Gandhi and former Chief Minister YS Rajasekhara Reddy.

“You (Revanth Reddy) don’t have qualifications to be a politician,” Rajagopal Reddy said, asking him to mend his ways and not to make unnecessary remarks.